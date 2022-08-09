Love in the Villa Falling in Love in Verona on Netflix: Plot and Trailer

Love in the Villa – Falling in Love in Verona (original title love in the villa), is a 2022 movie romantic comedy be seen Kat Graham (The Vampire DiariesAnd the Christmas drop: gift processAnd the Honey 2 – Fight at every move) And the Tom Hooper (black sailsAnd the Umbrella AcademyAnd the Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City) as heroes.

Written and directed by Mark Stephen JohnsonAnd the Love in the Villa – Falling in Love in Verona The film takes place in Italy, where the film was also filmed.

Love in the Villa – Falling in Love in the Verona Conspiracy

After breaking up with her boyfriend, a young woman (Cat Graham) leaves for the city of love Verona, where she discovers that the villa she’s booked has been mistakenly rented to a cynical and very charming Englishman (Tom Hooper) with whom they will have to share the holiday.

Love in the Villa Falling in Love in Verona Netflix release date

Love in the Villa – Falling in Love in Verona It will be available at Netflix From 1st of September 2022.

If you are wondering How much does Netflix cost and streaming prices for TV series and movies On the popular platform, read our dedicated article instead: Netflix prices and subscriptions available.

would like to see Netflix and Sky together? By getting a subscription to Sky Q You can access all the content on the streaming platform and Sky TV titles in one place. See also Rihanna was injured in an electric motorcycle accident | Ents & Arts News Try Sky and Netflix together The offer is also valid for those who already have an active Netflix and/or Sky subscription. You can choose how to watch Sky Q online (without a dish) or via satellite.

Love in the Villa – Falling in Love in Verona Trailer

Love in the Villa – Falling in Love in Verona

In the cast Love in the Villa – Falling in Love in Verona We find: