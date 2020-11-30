Louisville Basketball takes a slow start by defeating Prairie View A&M

Shannon Russell



Louisville Courier-Journal

Louisville men’s basketball may have fallen multiple players due to injuries Sunday evening, but the Cardinals were a long way off in their 86-64 victory over Prairie View A&M at KFC Yum Center.

Jaylen Withers scored 20 points with the 9 best rebounds of his career, while David Johnson scored 19 points with 6 assists and Karlik Jones scored 15 points to lead Louisville to the record 3-0.

Cardinal Shorthand only had eight players for scholarships after Samuel Williamson dislocated his right toe against Seton Hall two days earlier. Williamson was announced for Sunday’s match, along with teammates Josh Nickleberry (knee), Charles Menlind (knee) and Malik Williams (foot).

“Yesterday morning, (Williamson) woke up and wasn’t in a lot of pain. There wasn’t a lot of swelling. A little bruising, which is a good sign. It will be listed as today, Sam a tough kid, and he’ll play when he’s ready,” said the coach. Chris Mack after Sunday’s win.

Nickelberry, who is still dealing with the implications of the arthroscopic surgery, is doing whatever he can in the training room to get better.

“I can’t tell you exactly when we’re expecting Josh to come back,” Mac said. “I don’t feel he’s going to play during our time here in the bubble.”

Prairie View A&M, ranked 312 out of 357 teams in Division One by Ken Pomeroy who entered the game, caused cards to issue the first 13 minutes of the game by forcing spin and calling operations from the ocean. Cards grabbed things about seven minutes before halftime and they didn’t cede control.

They carried that momentum into the second half and led the Panthers (1-2) by up to 25 points.

Louisville announced late in the match that the night match between Winthrop and the United Nations leadership in Greensboro had been postponed “due to extreme caution due to issues related to COVID-19.” The teams agreed to postpone and reschedule the match later this season. UNC Greensboro and Winthrop will continue to play the rest of the scheduled games in bubble.

Here are three notes from Sunday’s Louisville-Prairie View A&M game.

Wither you walk around

Withers is the most athletic player on Louisville – there’s no doubt about that. The biggest question is what he can accomplish when he combines his athleticism, skills and year of training with the program through his red shirt season.

Show glimpses of a potential Sunday. More challenging defenses await, but the 6-foot-8-foot player received some validation against the Panthers. He extended the Panthers’ defense by hitting 3 pointers and was stubborn at paint, scoring most of his 20 points.

Order, organization and all details: How to grow a Chris Mack training tree

The applause fought with leaving 1:03, one shy echo of a double double.

“Honestly, this would have been great if I were to have a double double, but I’m glad we got the big win. I took advantage of the mismatch and the opportunities I had to score, and got a streak,” Withers said.

Mac praised Withers for playing around the edge and for his ability to pick up passes in traffic, finishes and draw fouls. Defensively, Mac wants to see a better front court than all of his players.

Mac said, “I thought the ball was in the way of the lane, a lot. We should be able to not only do Jae’Lyn, but everyone, stay big, stay in play, and do it without pollution.” . “None of the top players did the job we wanted them to do, but hopefully it was a lesson we learned. Jae’Lyn played a lot better tonight than the last two games, and quite frankly, we needed him because quite a few of his peers didn’t play as well.”

A strong start is still a long way off

The dominant card game hasn’t started yet in this young season. By the first media deadline for all three matches, they are either behind or tying up their opponent, a trend that could lead to major catch-up issues against powerful foes in the future.

“I think we just have to prepare like every big game. The coaches are focused on being prepared,” Johnson said. “I think we had that last year, with last year’s squad. So (Mac) was really trying to push for it, and it’s up to us if we really want to do that.”

Cheetahs get a head start on their own by canceling coups, harassing cards defensively and making the most of surrounding shots.

Louisville kicked off the slow start course with two attacking mistakes, three missed shots and a two-point lead by the first media deadline for Evansville’s season-opening outing. It’s fair to give the cards some leeway in that, their first official minutes of the season with guys on the list shaking their nerves.

Jones said the cards needed a better start in the second game against Seton Hall. It does not happen.

On Sunday, U of L fell behind at Prairie View A&M 8-2 on first media deadline after missing five of the first six shots and committing a spin. Initial card struggles manifested in 0 versus 6 beginning with the ocean, a spell that remained unbroken until Johnson 3’s draw with 6:40 remaining in the first half.

Mac said the cards had “a little cool style” to go along with her youth.

“We have a lot of sophomore students who didn’t play last year. We have a lot of freshmen. We have a lot of first-time patients in their careers, so it’s kind of easy to look in the stands,” Mac said, “Smile. We need everyone to be locked in.” .

We thought Prairie View played his part. Byron (Smith) did a really good job with his team, ready and prepared. But maybe we looked at the front of their shirt and thought we could play cool. Don’t win. He doesn’t win matches. And so hopefully he won’t This will be a lesson our youth, our entire team and the entire coaching staff have learned. “

Be busy with rest

Cardinals have proven that they can achieve victories together in a short time and in a short time while working on some initial kinks. We learned a lot. Now, they’ll have to rotate it forward to the next match against an in-country competitor.

U of L has a one-day break before Western Kentucky hosts at 6 PM on Tuesday. Hilltoppers (2-1) defeated northern Iowa and Memphis in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic before falling to 15th in West Virginia at the 70-64 Championship on Friday in South Dakota.

An epic battle is brewing against Louisville with Tavion Hollingsworth (19 points per match) and Charles Basie (15.7 points, 10 rebounds) at the helm of the expertly studded Hilltopers. Rick Stansbury’s group, chosen by the league coaches to win the USA Conference title, scored 68 days. KenPom.com. Louisville is number 26.

The cards have to turn the page quickly and address the issues that plagued them against Prairie View A&M – such as allowing 16 offensive rebounds and 20 second chance points – to be in a position to take another win in building a CV.

