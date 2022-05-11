Louis Arce declared that he would not go to the Summit of the Americas if “brotherly peoples’ exclusion” continued.

The President of the Plurinational State of Bolivia, Luis Arce, announced Tuesday night via his social networks that he will not participate in the Ninth Summit of the Americas, which will be held from June 6-10 in Los Angeles, United States, if he continues to exclude “brotherly peoples”. “.

“In line with the principles and values ​​of the Plurinational State of Bolivia, I reiterate that the Summit of the Americas excluding the American countries will not be a full Summit of the Americas, and if the fraternal countries continue to be excluded, Arce posted on his Twitter account.

The United States excluded Cuba, Venezuela, and Nicaragua from the summit, arguing that their governments were undemocratic and did not respect the Democratic Charter of the Americas.

“Bolivia builds its international relations on people’s diplomacy, with inclusiveness, solidarity, integration, respect for sovereignty, self-determination and collective building of a culture of dialogue and peace,” the president wrote in a second tweet.