Loss to Anisimova – Australian Open ended abruptly with struggling Bencic injured – Sport

Belinda Bencic (WTA 22) was defeated in the second round of the Australian Open by Amanda Anisimova (USA/WTA 60) 2:6, 5:7.

The sick Swiss player must be treated by a physiotherapist on her back in the second group.

After Jill Teichmann’s apparent defeat to Victoria Asarinka, all the Swiss players were eliminated in Melbourne.

The Australian Open is not a good place for Belinda Bencic. The 24-year-old from eastern Switzerland has yet to make it past the round of 16 in Melbourne – and that shouldn’t change at this year’s event either.

In the second round, Bencic had no chance against 20-year-old American Amanda Anisimova and lost 6-2, 5-7 in an hour and a half. Obviously, the Olympic champion had lower back problems and needed treatment.

Bencic disappears in the dressing room – the effect does not last long

Bencic made a perfect start and took the serve from her opponent to zero. But then the thread broke. Bencic immediately admitted the break, and from 2:2 onwards he could no longer win the match. The Swiss Eastern Division then left the arena to rally itself.

And there was no shortage of desired effect. The 7-minute match against 1:1, in which Bencic had to block 3 breakout balls, led to the turning point. At least temporarily: Bencic hacked the service to make it 3:2, but Anisimova managed to strike back quickly.

The Swiss should be treated on the field.

Don’t give up and try everything

But the physical problems did not decrease. Bencic tried everything and was treated by a physiotherapist on the field during his treatment. The 24-year-old continued the fight and managed to save herself by extending the second set.

But at some point the latter’s power waned. Anisimova, who was convinced of solid service and good returns, remained undisputed, especially with regard to her dispatch. With the fifth break to 7:5, the 20-year-old made the victory perfect.

Anisimova vs. the defending champion

A difficult piece now awaits Anisimova. In order to advance to the Round of 16 as was the case two years ago, it will be necessary to exploit the loophole. Because her next opponent is defending champion and four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka of Japan (WTA 14).