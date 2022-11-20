Los Pumas lost to Scotland 52-29 in the UK tour

Argentina’s rugby team, Los Pumas, lost on Saturday 52-29 to Scotland (partially 19-15), in a match played at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield, in their third and final test of the Great Britain tour at the close of the international season. .

Puma suffered its second consecutive defeat, after losing the previous week to Wales 20-13 in Cardiff, after a successful start to the international tour with a historic victory over England 30-29, at the famous Twickenham Stadium in London.

The Argentine national team concludes the 2022 international season with a positive balance in the match, apart from results – they have five wins and seven losses – as they beat Australia, New Zealand and England, three world powers, away from home.

Pumas, in Saturday’s defeat, scored four tries via Jerónimo de la Fuente, Matías Alemanno, Emiliano Pofili and Ignacio Ruiz, Pofili added a penalty and two conversions, and a conceded Nicolás Sanchez scored the third conversion.

Scotland got eight tries through Sione Tuipulotu (2), Darcy Grahan (3) and Duhan Van der Merwe; Cameron Redpath, Stuart Hogg and Finn Russell – figures on the pitch – added six conversions.

Great Britain’s tour went from top to bottom, with a win over England with an excellent defensive plan and organized play, followed by a loss to Wales when the conditions were right to be champions and ending the day with a defeat to Scotland. whose misconduct was the deciding factor.

This year, Argentina and Scotland met four times, with two wins each.

