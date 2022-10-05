“Los más Queridos del Rancho” announces a tour of the USA

As part of the band’s 4th anniversary celebration from the state of Mexico, they will perform in the United States

Oaxaca, Oaxaca.- Los Más Queridos Del Rancho is a group whose members define their musical style as the “Techno Band”, celebrating four years on stage full of discipline and success.

They are originally from Mayaltepec, State of Mexico and consist of twelve members.

Since the beginning of their career they have performed group dances and kissed more than 1,500 people, making them some of the most successful bands in the state of Mexico.

“We chose to compose original music and so far we have recorded five albums,” says Victor Cardona, one of its founders.

Regarding the name Los Más Queridos Del Rancho, the young musicians explained that the meaning is precisely because they originated from Rancheria and this is where they grew up as children.

They have shared that one of their new singles will be “Te Quedó Muy Grande” which is an original composition of the group. A high-quality video will be created for this topic, like everything they’ve done so far.

On the other hand, they expect that they are making a song dedicated to all Latinos living in the United States.

Some of his most successful albums are “El Cochazo” from 2018, and “El de las Orejas” from 2021.

“We decided to release the singles gradually instead of releasing the full album. This is how it is used now,” says Bertin Aguirre, one of the group’s founders.

Young musicians conclude, “We have a lot of music published and ‘Acurrucar’ from songs released recently.”

The group’s popularity covers not only the state of Mexico but other states such as Tlaxcala, Puebla, Michoacan, and Mexico City, to name a few.

Their new project is an upcoming tour of the United States, many businessmen have requested them, due to the huge demand for Los Más Queridos Del Rancho in Mexico.

members

Carlos Alberto Luviano Casas – (Animation)

Luis Jahr Andres Noriega – (musician)

Edgar Hernandez Perez – (Trombone)

Eric Patricio Silva – (trumpeter)

Efrain Miguel Antunes – (Electric Tuba)

Juan Diego Hernandez Santos – (singer)

Saúl Bruno Jaimes – (Singer)

Bertin Aguirre Noriega – (trumpeter)

Porfirio Andrés Rivera – (trumpeter)

Jose Guadalupe Urquiza Aguilar – (singer)

Victor Manuel Cardona Cano – (trombone)

Alejandro Echeverria Hernandez – (trombone)