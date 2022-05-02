Lopez Obrador visits Central America and Cuba with the Ministers of the Navy and Defense

This content was published on May 02 2022 – 14:48

Mexico City, May 2 (EFE). – The President of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, confirmed on Monday that he will travel to Central America – Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Belize – and Cuba from May 5 accompanied by foreigners. Minister and the Ministers of Defense and the Navy.

In this visit, which is the first of its kind in the region, he will meet with presidents and prime ministers and exchange with them his policy on regional development, cooperation and friendship among peoples.

“Yes, we will have meetings with the presidents and we will define our policy on regional development, cooperation and friendship among peoples,” the president said during his morning press conference at the National Palace.

Lopez Obrador stated that on the tour that will begin on May 5 in Guatemala, he will be accompanied by Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, as well as Mexican Defense Ministers (Luis Cresencio Sandoval) and the Navy (José Rafael Ojeda Duran).

He specified that on Thursday afternoon, after a memorial ceremony in Puebla for the battle in which the Mexicans defeated the French army on May 5, 1862, he would go to Guatemala.

He stated that he will meet during his tour with the President of Guatemala Alejandro Giamatti and on Friday the President of El Salvador Neb Bukele.

Similarly, he will be in Honduras with President Chiomara Castro and with Prime Minister of Belize Johnny Briceno, after which he will meet with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel in Havana, Cuba.

It is estimated that the trip will end between May 8-9, with the final agenda yet to be decided.

Similarly, he said that his wife, historian Beatriz Gutierrez Muller, would accompany him on the trip, but after arriving in Honduras, where he would previously go to Washington, in the United States, where she was invited to commemorate May 5. in that country.

Lopez Obrador has traveled abroad only three times since taking office in 2018, and on all occasions he has gone to the United States, in July 2020 and at the beginning and end of November 2021. EFE

csr / mqb / cpy

(photo) (video)

EFE 2022. Redistribution and redistribution of all or part of the contents of the EFE Services, without the prior and express consent of Agencia EFE SA, is expressly prohibited.