Lopez Obrador requests an investigation with the former Calderon government and the United States over the entry of weapons

This content was published on Oct 26, 2022 – 13:52

Mexico City, October 26 (EFE). – Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador asked this Wednesday to investigate the government of former President Felipe Calderon (2006-2012) and the United States over the “Fast and Furious” operation, which from 2006 to 2011 supplied US weapons to Mexico.

When asked at his morning press conference, the president said he did not know if there was an international investigation against Calderon in the process, the interior minister, Adan Augusto Lopez, confirmed on Tuesday, but considered an investigation with the two governments necessary. .

He answered a frank question at the National Palace: “Of course yes (the two governments should be investigated), but I don’t have more information on this matter, the prosecutor’s office should definitely know what investigations are open.”

Operation Fast and the Furious was an agreement between the Calderon government and Washington to allow in more than 2,000 US weapons to track criminal groups into Mexican soil, but without success.

Lopez Obrador’s comments come a day after the Minister of the Interior, the second highest position in Mexico’s government, confirmed the existence of an international investigation against Calderon, the current president’s main political opponent.

“Yes, it was established that they carried out this operation, and an investigation was conducted in the United States,” the president said.

The Mexican president, criticizing the security intervention of the United States, emphasized that “it usually happens that they leave things that they consider inappropriate on the shelf, but this process was there and they found out about the matter in the Calderon government, and that is not there. Dude.”

Calderon of the opposition National Action Party denied the government’s accusations. EFE

ppc / csr / hv

(picture)

EFE 2022. Redistribution and redistribution of all or part of the contents of the EFE Services, without the prior and express consent of Agencia EFE SA, is expressly prohibited.