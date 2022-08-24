Loose wheel nuts: A series of supercar attacks – Fichtelgebirge

The police are circulating in the inspection area around the clock and are following all the suspects. Here they also hope for a chance commissioner. “If we see someone kneeling next to a car or even holding a crossed wheel, that would be a stroke of luck.”

Horath also asks residents to keep their eyes open and report suspicious perceptions. “For example, if a citizen smokes on the balcony at night or walks the dog, he should not hesitate and inform us if he sees something suspicious.”

No spatial connection

Specifically, due to the lack of a spatial relationship between crimes, it is difficult for police to patrol in a meaningful way. So the officials check the so-called situation on a daily basis and thus also receive all relevant information from nearby inspections. This makes particular sense in Marktredwitz due to the neighboring town of Waldershof in the county of Tirschenreuth. In fact, a few days ago, a woman from Kosenstadt complained on social media that someone had loosened the wheel nuts in her car.

“In fact everyone should check their car for a while before driving,” says service group leader Hannes Hörath, but he finds it unrealistic of course to check the fit of the wheel nuts every time. However, anyone who notices extraneous noises or strange reactions from the vehicle should immediately head to the workshop. W: If the wheel nuts are loosened, report it to the police.

Marktredwitz Police will take advice at 09231/96760.