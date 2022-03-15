London, occupied the villa of Oleg Deripaska. Activists wanted to use it as a home…

by Luca Marchetti

This property has been released. to London A group of activists took control Villa Oleg Deripaska, the Russian oligarch and founder of the aluminum giant Rusal. The property of the Russian billionaire, already seized by the British authorities for Western sanctions against the Russian oligarchsThe demonstrators who stormed the villa, waving from the balcony of the building in central London, stormed Belgrave Square, Ukraine flag And other banners against Russia. Activists occupied the building, saying:It will serve as a support center for refugeesfor Ukrainians and people of all nations and ethnic groups.” But in the end the police purge the property of the Russian billionaire and Eight activists she was Arrested.

A group of protesters occupied the palace of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska in London Surreal scenes holding a press conference from the balcony, with reporters behind a police cordon pic.twitter.com/rdD02EoAVK – Greg Barradale (@GregBarradale) March 14, 2022

Pro-Ukraine activists occupied the building of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska at midnight on Monday (March 14th). Twenty hours later, the London police stated that the protests had ended and that eight people in total had been arrested for trespassing. Four people were arrested inside the opulent mansion in Belgrave Square, and four more outside it. The active group is called London The Makhnovyinnamed after the Ukrainian anarchist Nestor Ivanovich Makhno, who rebelled against the Russian White Army in 1918-1921.

“We are doing the work of the government,” one of the activists, standing on the balcony of the villa, told reporters. We are taking back the building to make it available to Ukrainian refugees. The anarchist protest group said that there were about 200 rooms, inside it “a lot of things that an ordinary man does not have”, including cinema and various works of art. “It’s huge – one protester told BBC – I got lost and I don’t know how many times. There are a lot of useless rooms.”

Oleg Deripaska, the Russian businessman who owns the occupied villa in London

Oleg Vladimirovich Deripaska, 54, ex-husband to granddaughter Boris Yeltsinis considered among the oligarchs closest to the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, and, according to Forbes magazine, of the richest men From all Russia with assets estimated in 2020 amounting to $2.8 billion. Oleg Deripaska is the founder of Basic Element, one of the largest industrial groups in Russia, and until 2018 he was the head of the United Company Rusal, one of the largest aluminum companies in the world. There is one of Oleg Deripaska’s best friends roman Abramovich, the former owner of Chelsea as well as the owner of the Evraz Group and the Russian oil company Sibneft. Abramovich and Deripaska agreed, and after merging the shares of Sibai and Sibneft, they created the holding company RusAI, of which Deripaska became general manager.

Prior to the Russian invasion and subsequent Western sanctions, the United States imposed sanctions on Oleg Deripaska early in 2018, along with 23 other Russian business tycoons. The US Treasury stated that Deripaska wasAccused of endangering the lives of business competitorsillegally intercepting a government official and engaging in extortion and extortion.”