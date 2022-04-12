London falls 0.67% after checking slowdown in the UK

The FTSE-100, the main index in the British capital, decreased by 51.25 points, to 7,618.31 integers, while the FTSE-250 minor index lost 0.28%, 59.24 points, to 21,115.08 integers.

With the exchange closed, the pound rose 0.06% against the euro, to 1.1978 euros, and fell by 0.04% against the US dollar, to 1.3026 dollars.

On the London floor, insurance company Prudential led losses with a decrease of 3.95%, while losses of services company Experian fell 3.75%, technology company Halma company 3.55%, financial company Hargreaves Lansdown 3, down 48%, and industrial equipment rental company Ashtead Group 2.80. %.

On the other hand, shares of aviation and defense company BAE Systems rose 2.88%, International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG) 2.49%, publisher Pearson 2.10%, packaging group Smurfit Kappa Group, 1.95%, and Sainsbury supermarkets, 1.82%. .