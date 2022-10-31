Lola Indigo is posing as one of the UK’s most famous artists, do you know who she is? – Music

Lola Indigoone of the most famous singers and dancers with the largest international projection in our country, He wanted to give us a Halloween present in advance, in the form of, yes, disguise. The woman born in Granada uploaded on her social networks, last Saturday, October 29, several pictures with her close friends, at the Halloween party, which is, She was disguised as a famous British singer who died in 2011. We give you more and more clues, if you want to know who it is, stay here at 100 series, We tell you, as always, all the details that you cannot miss.

Lola Indigo gives her everything in her Halloween costume

Translator “school girl” Before the most terrifying night of the year, Halloween. Last Saturday, with several friends, I celebrated a party dedicated to horror night. And it is true that here in Spain we associate Halloween with fear and the paranormal. But, in fact, in the United States, where the tradition was not born but in Ireland, however, in the much celebrated country, the fashion They should not be associated with dark personalities, but quite the opposite. For example, the oldest Jenners, KendallJesse, dressed as a cowgirl ‘Toy Story’. So, following this tradition, Lola Indigo wore a black wig, long eyeliner and a sheer floral dress, to celebrate the night. If you haven’t figured it out yet, her outfit is nothing more and nothing less than the famous songwriter and singer, Amy bar.

Many costumed artists…

But the woman from Granada is neither the first nor the only one to wear the wig, many other celebrities, who appear in the best musical group, have already entered Halloween night, ru alexanderTranslator ‘every thing about you’She wears a Lycra suit, just like her current partner, Rosaliathus choosing two “manga” cartoon characters, “Asuka and Shinji”known in the otaku world, for whom the translator of “Despecha” herself is a fan. LizoTranslator About the damn timedisguised as Marge Simpson, with a blue wig and yellow skin included, and the truth is that he was very successful. very young Olivia RodrigoHe, too, has already shown a disguise betty boop, The most powerful thing is that her resemblance to the famous doll is enormous. ShakiraFrom “Cheer Leader”Since hung up, she is the number one fan of her two kids Sasha and Milano.