Liz Truss will replace Boris Johnson as British Prime Minister

Today, Liz Truss, the current head of foreign affairs, will be tasked with forming a government by Elizabeth II. Its first action will be an urgent aid package to alleviate the UK’s energy crisis.

No one was surprised by the victory he had It was expected from the start of the race. The UK Conservative Party confirmed on Monday that Liz Truss is the winner The internal preparatory process started at the end of July. The current foreign minister beat his rival, former Economy Minister Rishi Sunak, with more than 81,000 votes from those affiliated with the Conservative Party. Against more than 60,000 supported the Indian-born politician.

Will Liz Truss be the new Margaret Thatcher?

57.4% are in favor, which is a comfortable number but less than that of previous winners, such as Boris Johnson or David Cameron, who have topped 60%. the party The governor ended a summer full of divisions and wounds With Truss appreciating the UK’s most famous politician in recent decades: “Boris, you have completed Brexit, You crush Jeremy Corbyn [l’ex leader del partito laburista]Vaccine campaign launched. I stood up to Vladimir Putin. You are a fan from Kyiv to Carlisle [Regno Unito]”, He said in a victory speech.

This will be Tuesday when Downing Street is commissioned It will be formalized and Truss will fill the position that Boris Johnson has held so far in Downing Street Temporarily, after his resignation on July 7. but his team Work has been done for days to prepare for the first decision of the new government: a package of direct aid to citizens to confront of the massive energy crisis facing the UK.

Details of the measure introduced by the new Prime Minister It will end later in the week, unknown, but what has been leaked so far refers to the media Limiting gas and electricity bills for the home, which the government will later compensate for the supplier companies. The UK regulatory body, OFGEM, Already announced more than a week ago that billing It will increase by more than 80% this winter, in the case of domestic consumption.

For small and medium-sized businesses, expenses can spell doom. The package of actions that the Truss team is preparing will be of similar size to help The Johnson government has put it on the table During the pandemic to avoid mass layoffs: the so-called job retention scheme, very similar to ERTE in Spain.

essence Truss Trust – Kwasi Quarting, current secretary State Affairs, emerges as the new Minister of Economy – he understood the need to put Emergency aid schedule from day oneto try to mitigate the disaster foreseen by the energy crisis.

But this does not mean that they abandon the program A strong ideology in which they intend to cut taxes, despite hyperinflation, it seems Thus favoring a strong new economic cycle. Returning to the famous “Laffer curve”, “Reaganomics” – the liberal economic prescriptions of Ronald Reagan’s administration in The United States in the Eighties – A Volunteer FanaticObsessed with reducing the role of the state. Many militants have not forgiven Sonk’s “betrayal” It caused the collapse of Johnson’s government with sudden resignations.

No one doubts his ability and willingness, Not even the seriousness with which he raised during the primaries the need to keep pace with inflation before launching Fortunately to reduce taxes. But many conservatives were drawn to the candidate’s strong ideological rhetoric. In the face of his claim to inheritance more Polarizing Johnson – Brexit, immigration, heavy defense spending… – and I encountered a tactic very similar to the more popular conservative prime minister’s tactic of recent decades: We promise citizens a bright future, without specifying how he intends to achieve it.

