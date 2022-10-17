Liz Truss under pressure to resign after her tax plan failed

Britain’s Prime Minister, Conservative Liz Truss, is under pressure on Monday from both the opposition and a large portion of her MPs. to resign, having had to dismantle his financial plan due to the chaos created by the financial markets.

The leader, who took office on September 6, met her ministers and plans to do so this afternoon with her parliamentary group in the House of Commons, many of whose leadership has been questioned by many members.

Truss won the internal election to succeed Boris Johnson Thanks to a base vote with the promise of tax cuts to boost growth, a strategy it has had to back down in the face of the criticism it has received, with the consequent blow to its power.

New Treasury Secretary Jeremy Hunt on Monday rescinded most of the tax cuts announced by his predecessor Kwasi Quarting on September 23.Who was sacked by the Prime Minister last Friday in an attempt to save his mandate.

Tory MPs are now divided over whether to continue supporting Truss with the ultimate goal of avoiding an early election or forcing her out in order to replace her with another candidate. With better prospects for elections scheduled for 2024.

It may happen that the Prime Minister decides to resign, if she concludes that she does not have sufficient support to carry out her government programme.

If not, under current ruling party rules, the internal motion of impeachment could not be called to expel her until a year after the start of her term.

However, some Conservative MPs are calling for the restriction to be scrapped, which would require a change of regulations.

The so-called 1922 Committee of the Parliamentary Group, responsible for organizing internal elections, could decide to amend the guidelines if requested by a large majority of 357 “Conservative” MPs in the House of Commons.

An internal censure motion is called when at least 15% of the parliamentary bloc – currently, 54 MPs – demands it. Should Truss lose, a primary election will be held to choose a replacement, as happened after Johnson’s forced resignation last July.

However, the Conservatives want to avoid primaries, which could take several weeks, so they are interested in finding a consensus candidate who can immediately replace the incumbent chief of the executive branch, whether she resigns or is forced to leave.

His main problem is finding precisely this unified number, at a time when major internal divisions have been seen over Brexit and exacerbated during Johnson’s tenure.

More than 630,000 Britons have signed an online petition calling for early elections.In addition to the Labor Party headed by Keir Starmer, who, according to opinion polls, will win an absolute majority.

