Liz Truss: The return of the neo-conservatives to the UK | international

Radio journalist Nick Ferrari posed the same question to the candidates to succeed Boris Johnson, but in his renunciation of the idea he used a tone that sounded more sacrilege than reasonable skepticism: “Would you consider any energy rationing if you came first? Minister?” . answer Rishi Sunak, loser in the primaries, he was like all he had, meticulous, cautious, open-minded: “I don’t rule out any possibility,” he said. Liz Truss contained in a syllable all the facts of deep ideological filtering: “No,” she answered emphatically, as if the mere suggestion was an insult to a nation as powerful as the United Kingdom.

Liz Truss managed to seduce (by 57.4% of the vote) the majority of conservative affiliatesdivided the way Boris Johnson was ousted from power and frightened In the face of stagnation that may rob their electoral expectationsWith a strong dose of neo-conservatism, optimistic patriotism, and economic will. His promise to cut most taxes immediately, despite the hyperinflation affecting the UK, rests on that supposed virtuous circle applied by Reagan and Thatcher: a combination of low tax pressures and less social spending to promote greater economic growth (also at the cost of increasing inequality). “People with higher incomes pay more tax, so it makes sense when you lower taxes, they tend to be the most favourite,” Truss explained last week on the BBC. But I think it is not correct to analyze everything from the perspective of redistribution. I support the growth of the economy, because it is something that benefits everyone. The issue of wealth distribution has dominated economic debate for the past twenty years. The result was relatively slow growth.

Truss said beautiful words about his predecessor, Boris Johnson, in his victory speech, after the result of the Conservative primary was known, but he unceremoniously buried the economic message of the past three years. Gone is the idea of ​​redistributing wealth between the richest regions of southern England and the less developed regions of the north – the famous level up Johnson. It’s about growing all of a sudden, to reach the best possible result in the scheduled election date two years from now. Because Truss has also made it clear he intends to speed up his chance: the idea of ​​an early election is off the table. “We will score a major victory for the Conservative Party in 2024,” the new prime minister assured.

At the very least, Truss and his team prevented ideology from obscuring their short-term vision and preventing them from seeing the urgent needs of the country. That’s why, along with the tax revolution, he promised a package of millions of dollars in direct aid to families, to deal with The impending energy crisis suffered by the British. Perhaps this is a sign that the politics, which for years coveted the post of Prime Minister they just achieved, also applies that famous recipe of the American Democrat Mario Cuomo: they campaign in poetry, but they rule in prose. During her tenure as Head of International Trade, she was methodical and diligent enough to strike trade deals around the world, justifying the “freedom restored” that Brexit brought. Australia, New Zealand, Japan… Truss closed deals just as quickly as he promoted them on social networks. For it was during this period that a rather harsh and blunt figure in his speeches and public performances began to discover the advantages of self-promotion to the acquisition of a new image. “Department to Instagram Truss,” ironically called his collaborators DIT (International Trade Departmentin its acronym in English).

The same picture control, as the FM, It led him to toughen his stance against Brussels, despite the fact that in 2016 he campaigned against Brexit.. Believing in the convert, he promoted an internal law that rescinded the Northern Ireland Protocol, the most sensitive agreement in the long negotiations between the United Kingdom and the European Union. Truss has become a hero to the party’s EU and neo-conservatives, enough to deliver victory in the primaries, but also the reason why 52% of Britons, according to an outspoken poll by YouGovthey think she will be a prime minister with poor or poor performance, and only 12% are confident that she will do well.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. Subscription

Follow all the international information in Facebook s Twitteror in Weekly newsletter.