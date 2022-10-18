Liz Truss apologizes for her ‘mistakes’ and says she won’t quit | world | Dr..

The British Prime Minister, Liz Truss, apologized on Monday (10.17.2022) for the “mistakes” she made at the start of her term and confirmed that she would be the Conservative Party’s candidate in the next general election.

“I want to take responsibility and apologize for the mistakes I made,” the prime minister said in an interview with the BBC.

Truss noted that with the massive tax cuts he promised when he took office, he intended to help people pay their energy bills, but he went “too far, too quickly,” so he replaced Treasury Secretary Jeremy Hunt, “with a new strategy to restore economic stability.”

Additionally, in the face of voices calling for his withdrawal – five of his deputies have already done so – he ruled out the possibility that he would resign voluntarily.

“The important thing is that I was elected to get results for this country. We are going through very difficult times. We simply cannot take the time to talk about the Conservative Party rather than what we need to achieve. That is my message to colleagues.”

After insisting that he acted “quickly” to fix his mistakes, he openly stated that he would continue to lead the executive branch until the end of the legislature. “I will lead the Conservative Party into the next general election,” he said.

Reflects approved financial procedures

Truss’ interview was revealed on the same day that she appointed her new finance minister, on Friday, it reflected almost all of the financial measures adopted by the prime minister that have formed the backbone of her government’s programme.

Hunt announced that it has scrapped the planned April 20 to 19 percent reduction from the basic income tax range and that the aid to reduce the energy bill for businesses and homes, which is supposed to last two years, will expire in April.

Hunt took over from Kwasi Quarting, who was sacked by Truss after he revealed on September 23 a financial plan without details of how to reduce debt, sending chaos into financial markets.

The new British Chancellor of the Exchequer announced today that the drastic changes to that plan, which is worth about 32,000 million pounds (37,000 million euros) annually, are aimed at “ensuring financial stability and giving confidence in the government’s commitment to fiscal discipline.”

mg (efe, Reuters)