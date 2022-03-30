Living robots are able to reproduce; The first of its kind in the world – teach me about science

There is no doubt that the future of science is going hand in hand with technology in the name of developments and improvements in biological and computer systems, which are increasingly coming together to bring about science and applications that long ago seemed fantastical.

Little by little, what was seen only in science fiction films begins to emerge and those events arrive where reality exceeds imagination.

Recently, developments in complex biological systems have developed what are now known as living robots, which, as American scientists have said, is not what we think of when we think of robots, as if they were metallic machines, cold and without feelings, it is the truth. Different.

The scientists involved in the study focused on creating systems that would be able to act independently in their environment, with the peculiarity of being from an organism, to be frog-specific (Xenopus laevis), which is the same name it originated from when they were called “Xenobots”.

Scientists emphasize that their classification as robots is not based on their morphology, but on the fact that they can act independently.

This was achieved without any genetic manipulation, on the other hand it was necessary to incubate and give a suitable environment for the stem cells after birth of the frog in question so that they could develop by agglomerating cells from their vicinity with movements detected by the same system and with the new advantage of a different clone of what we already knew .

These systems can collect unspecialized cells such as stem cells in the medium and keep them nearby until they are able to mature and form another system completely independent of the first.

It should be noted that in an effort to perfect the replication procedures of this system, the most efficient way in which Xenobots could be arranged to give a new system in less time was sought through computational means, which, oddly enough, was a C-shaped design reminiscent of PacMan of video games.

This shape allows him to be stored in the letter C pool, stem cells that in time, a few days on average, will give rise to new and new Xenobots that seek to adapt to environmental conditions in the same way.

Our technology provided only the most convenient template, but the actions it took to perfect and transcend its nature when looking for a way to iterate was completely independent.

Although these developments are only just beginning to emerge in the scientific community, it will be possible in the future that these methods will be more sophisticated to be able to treat them with amazing applications that will help the human condition.

The information was posted in PNAS.