Livia Lancelot as Team Honda NILS Racing Team Principal in the WSX Championship

SX Global, the Australian sports and entertainment company that will host the FIFA World Supercross Championship (WSX), today announced Italy’s Honda NILS as the tenth and final team to compete in the 2022 World Supercross Championship.

The team will announce its four jockeys over the coming weeks as they prepare for the WSX World Championship which begins on Saturday 8 October in Cardiff, Wales at the Principality Stadium.

Nobody but the 34-year-old former motocross world champion, Livia LancelotShe is the first female Team Manager in the WSX Series. Lancelot has been missed at the MXGP circuit in the last three Grands Prix and now it is clear why.

The French won her first Women’s World Motocross Championship in 2008 followed by another world title in 2016. After retiring from the competitive sport, she has served as a team manager in the MX2 class for the MXGP World Championship since 2017, achieving several podium finishes and producing talents like Hunter Lawrence . Now the most crowned team manager in the most important Supercross series in the world.

Livia Lancelot

“We are looking forward to getting the work started and believe we will do well in the Pilot FIM Supercross season. The World Supercross Championship season will be strong. Post-season is only a few weeks long, so we are working quickly to sign the riders and crew and get the bikes ready to race with Also dealing with the logistics required by a global chain.It is a huge challenge and so are we

ready to master it.”

Adam Bailey, MD – Motorsports at SX Global

“We are so excited to have Honda NILS join us on our journey. Our pilot season features strong teams from the USA, France and Australia who bring incredible riders from around the world. Having a pioneer like Livia Lancelot, who has contributed so much to the sport on and off the track, as a team manager makes This team and our series are more interesting and interesting.”