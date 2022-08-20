Live match Bournemouth. Arsenal: Premier League predictions, TV channel, watch online, start time, odds

Arsenal They can, perhaps only for a brief period, jump to the top spot in the Premier League formative classification on Saturday as they go Bournemouth To counter the newly promoted cherry. That would be in stark contrast to this phase of last season, when, after three games, Mikel Arteta’s side were last in the table without any points, scoring no goals and conceding nine.

However, Arteta won’t take anything for granted against a Bournemouth side who netted an impressive 2-0 win. Aston Villa When Premier League football returned to Dean Court. Despite the resounding loss of Manchester Back on Earth Scott Parker’s men began strengthening their squad with Marcus Senesi competing to start after arriving from Feyenoord. Here’s how to watch the game and what you need to know:

How do you monitor the odds?

Date: Saturday 20 August | time: 12:30 p.m. Eastern time

Site: Dean Court – Bournemouth, UK

Television: NBC | broadcast live: fuboTV (Free trial)

Coincidence: Bournemouth +700; draw +350; Arsenal-250 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

conspiracies

Bournemouth: Despite their win in the first round, Cherries remains among the bookmakers’ favorites to land. But lately they have at least one thing: a great record at home. Bournemouth have not lost in 11 home games in the league and have not conceded any goals in their last three matches. If they were to take this specific winning streak to four games, they would equal the score last achieved in April 2010 while playing in the second league.

“[Our home form] said the attacker keffer mor. “If you look at all the teams, form at home is key for everyone. If we can make Vitality Stadium our fortress, that’s fine.”

Arsenal: Having scored two goals and two assists in his first home appearance, Gabriel Jesus will be looking to continue his good form against a team he has defeated every time he faced them with Manchester City. The same is also true for newcomers Oleksandr ZinchenkoHis ability to adapt as a left-back capable of moving into midfield was no less important in Arsenal’s impressive start to the season.

Meanwhile, Arteta’s offensive options are expected to increase Fabio Vieira He is competing for appearances after playing for the club’s Under-21 team in the middle of the week. can take a seat bench from Nicolas BabyWhich should join Nice on loan.

prediction

Arsenal seem to be a really great force at the start of the season and could have quite a lot more to their host. Choose: Bournemouth 0, Arsenal 2