“Little Women” is about the upcoming Netflix series

in its beginning little Women new series Netflix Offers surprises and twists: Three sisters take on the richest Korean family.

What would you do if you had a lot of money?

After living in poverty all their lives, three sisters ask themselves this question when they are suddenly given a mysterious sum of 70 billion won.

little Women Serial: Director Vincenzo Trying to defy prejudices

Kim Hee wonseries director Vincenzo, He said he wantedCreate a story by which viewers can learn, which can range from our daily lives to our deepest fantasies.”

screenwriter Chung Seo Kyungalready known as miss and recently Mysterious Woman She claims to have imagined the sisters from the classic novel Louisa May Alcott “little WomenIn the modern world after asking the question

“What if the sisters lived in Korea?”

A poor childhood, the temptation of easy money and three sisters with well-defined characters who played famous actresses is the perfect recipe for a yellow-colored drama series.

The three actresses bonded like real sisters

Kim Joo Eun She plays Oh Injoo, the exhausted and workaholic older sister who feels compelled to support her family. Kim has received positive reviews for her performance in romantic fantasy dramas Guardian: the only and great God And the the king: Eternal Monarch. Through this series, she demonstrates a wide range of her acting skills as the devious older sister who takes big risks for money.

Nam Ji Hyun From 100 days my prince She plays middle sister Oh Inkyung, a strong-willed journalist who proves to be wiser than her older sister. Park Ji Ho She recently appeared in the movie We Not Alive Anymore and plays Oh Inhye, a sensitive younger sister who loves art and is protected by her sisters.

Director Kim says:

The kind personalities and their professionalism contribute to the great harmony shown by the three actresses. Mutual support makes them a perfect trio.”

He also praised production designer Ryu Seong-hee for his performance.Great job creating a perfect environmentcomposer Park Si Joon Use a variety of tracks that also include classical music. Kim who cooperated with garden to me Vincenzo, claims that his music”Make the whole production more important”.

Actors also features Wee Hajun From squid game And the veteransI’m the mother of Kijun and Om Ji Won.

