Little Mix “Love (Sweet Love)” is available on TIMMUSIC

sweet love love) is the irresistible new single from the greatest girl group in the world, le simple mixing .

The song, which is already on TIMMUSIC, is an extract from their next album, Between usIt is scheduled to be released in November. That’s what the song is all about and some sneak peeks on the recording.

>>>He listens sweet love love) Your music!

Written by Jade and Leigh-Anne with hit maker MNEK, and with contributions from Lauren Aquilina and Sakima, sweet love love) It is an elegant pop song that speaks of love and passion, with the beautiful vocal harmony that is now the recognition factor of Little Mix.

“It was so great to be back in the studio to work on new songs for the next album, we can’t wait for everyone to hear what we’ve prepared,” Perry admitted. Jade added, “MNEK is part of the family, to us, so it’s always a pleasure to write with him, and Lauren and Sakima were the perfect addition to the mix!”

“We are very excited about it sweet love love) It is the first single released by Between us. We loved filming the video for the song, we just felt like it was something really real and we can’t wait to share it with everyone,” Ann explained to me instead.

The Little Mixes are celebrating 10 years together, and to celebrate, they’re coming soon Between us Which will showcase their biggest hits, including singles Wings, black magic, shout out to my ex NS sweet melody, along with hits like Touch, move, power, salute It’s the last Hasret anthem.

The disc will also feature five new songs from Little Mix, which the trio have been working on in recent months, making the decade’s hit lineup even more modern.

Berry commented, “I can’t believe it’s been 10 years. Time has passed, and when one looks back, we’ve done so much to be proud of.” It would be great to have all of our songs as a band debut on just one album, to celebrate 10 wonderful years of Little Mix – Jade added – Clips also show how much we’ve evolved as artists, from wings a Hasret anthem“.

Little Mix, Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards are now one of the greatest girl bands in the world, with 50 million records sold globally, over 3 billion YouTube views and 12 billion streams worldwide.

2021 was a record year for the band. Little Mix won ‘Best British Group’ at the 2021 BRIT Awards, the first women’s group in history to win this award. In August, they also celebrated 100 weeks on the official UK Top 10 chart, the highest number in history for a female group.

Also in 2021, the group ranked #1 in the UK with their single sweet melody, fifth cut to reach number one in the UK. sixth studio album, colored paper clips, collected 4 songs and sold more than 4 million songs. 2022 will finally see the band on tour, with “The Confetti Tour 2021”: a series of dates in the UK and Ireland arenas.