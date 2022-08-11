Lithuania beats Finland in Sabonis and Valanciunas premiere

2022-08-10 T21: 15: 45 + 00: 00

Comfortable Lithuanian victory as the NBA inner couple dominate the region

By Eurohoops Team

Lithuania easily beat Finland 76-61 in their first warm-up match with the NBA duo of Jonas Valanciunas and Domantas Sabonis taking center stage.

Captain Valancionas finished the night with eight points and six rebounds, Sabonis scored 10 points, six rebounds and three assists, while Barcelona’s Rocas Jukipetes added six points and five assists.

Alexander Madsen with 16 points was the leading scorer of the losing team, which trailed by 21 points (63-42) at the end of the third half.

Lithuania participates in the second group of the European Basketball Championship, which will be held in Cologne, in addition to Germany, it will face France, Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Hungary.

On the other hand, Finland is in Group D which will play in Prague and will fight for qualification against Serbia, Netherlands, Poland and Israel.