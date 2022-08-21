List of Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO that will not receive MIUI 14

The latest MIUI builds have started giving details about what Xiaomi is preparing for the future major update that will follow MIUI 14. But not all models will be eligible for it.
This year, the Asian company canceled the bridging update we had anticipated, MIUI 13.5.0 Update, to go directly to the 14th generation of your personalization layer. Update that will integrate Gallery improvements, our smartphone security and a renewed design Among many other novelties.
Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO that will not receive MIUI 14
Currently we already know a preliminary (unofficial from Xiaomi) list of the main Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO models that will be able to receive MIUI 14. On the other side of the coin, we now also have The first list with those models that will remain in their current version You will not receive these promotions.
Xiaomi models
- Xiaomi Mi 9
- Xiaomi 9SE
- xiaomi 9 lite
- Xiaomi 9Pro
- Xiaomi Mi 9T
- Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
- Xiaomi Mi CC9
- Xiaomi Mi CC9 Meitu
- Xiaomi MiNote 10 Lite
Redmi models
- Redmi K20
- Redmi K20 Pro
- Redmi K20 Pro Premium
- Redmi 10X 4G phone
- Redmi 10X 5G phone
- Redmi 10X Pro
- Redmi Note 9
- Redmi Note 9S
- Redmi Note 9 Pro
- Redmi Note 9 Pro Max
- Redmi Note 8
- Redmi Note 8T
- Redmi Note 8 Pro
- Redmi 9
- Redmi 9A هاتف
- Redmi 9AT
- redmi 9i
- Redmi 9C
POCO . models
- LITTLE C3
- Little C 31
- Little M2
- POCO M2 Pro
- Pocophone F1
