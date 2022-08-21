List of Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO that will not receive MIUI 14

The latest MIUI builds have started giving details about what Xiaomi is preparing for the future major update that will follow MIUI 14. But not all models will be eligible for it.

This year, the Asian company canceled the bridging update we had anticipated, MIUI 13.5.0 Update, to go directly to the 14th generation of your personalization layer. Update that will integrate Gallery improvements, our smartphone security and a renewed design Among many other novelties.

Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO that will not receive MIUI 14

Currently we already know a preliminary (unofficial from Xiaomi) list of the main Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO models that will be able to receive MIUI 14. On the other side of the coin, we now also have The first list with those models that will remain in their current version You will not receive these promotions.

Xiaomi models

Xiaomi Mi 9

Xiaomi 9SE

xiaomi 9 lite

Xiaomi 9Pro

Xiaomi Mi 9T

Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro

Xiaomi Mi CC9

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Meitu

Xiaomi MiNote 10 Lite

Redmi models

Redmi K20

Redmi K20 Pro

Redmi K20 Pro Premium

Redmi 10X 4G phone

Redmi 10X 5G phone

Redmi 10X Pro

Redmi Note 9

Redmi Note 9S

Redmi Note 9 Pro

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

Redmi Note 8

Redmi Note 8T

Redmi Note 8 Pro

Redmi 9

Redmi 9A هاتف

Redmi 9AT

redmi 9i

Redmi 9C

POCO . models

LITTLE C3

Little C 31

Little M2

POCO M2 Pro

Pocophone F1

