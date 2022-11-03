Lisa is moving into Belize. Causes rain in five states of Mexico

Cyclone Lisa Category 1, which made landfall this Wednesday near Belize Cityin the Caribbean region of Central America, moving towards the interior of the Belize With rain, wind and departure storms Until the arrival in the next few days to the north Guatemala and southeast of Mexico.

At 19:00 local time, Central Lisa It is located 20 miles (30 km) west of Belize City, one of the largest cities in the world Belizeas I mentioned before National Hurricane Center (NHC) from the United States.

The cyclone, the sixth in the current season, has cut its sustained winds to 75 mph (120 km/h) and is moving west at 12 m/h (19 km/h).

The National Water Commission reported that clouds from the typhoon were causing heavy rains on schedule Quintana RogueAnd the CampecheAnd the ChiapasAnd the Tabasco s Veracruzas well as very heavy rain in Yucatan and Oaxaca.

The coast of Belize, the strip of the southeast coast of MexicoWhere Chetumal until Mayan Coast HarborThey are under hurricane warning.

This movement is expected to continue westward through Wednesday and Thursday, carrying the center of the cyclone throughout Belizenorth Guatemala and southeast of Mexico.

It will then turn northwest and a drop in forward velocity is expected as Lisa moves over the Bay of Campeche.

According to the NHC’s forecast track cone, Lisa will dip into a tropical depression on Friday.

Lisa made landfall at 4:20 p.m. local time (9:20 p.m. GMT) this Wednesday near the mouth of the Sibon River, about 10 miles (16 km) southwest of Belize City, with maximum winds of 85 mph. (140). how many hours).

Satellite imagery and radar data indicate this Lisa “It has made landfall along the coast of Belize,” the Miami-based National Health Commission said in a special bulletin.

Regarding Martinwhich has transformed from a tropical storm to a hurricane in the mid-North Atlantic, is expected to transform from a hurricane to an extratropical wave on Thursday without threatening the Earth for the time being.

Martin became the seventh hurricane of this hurricane season in the Atlantic basin, which actually entered last month.

At 5:00 p.m. local time (9:00 p.m. GMT), Martin’s center was 1,125 miles (1,815 km) west of the Portuguese Azores and 720 meters (1,160 km) from Cape Race, on the Canadian Peninsula. In Newfoundland..

The maximum wind speed is 85 mph (140 km/h), according to the latest part of the US Observatory.

