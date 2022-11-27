Lionel Messi almost agreed with the new club! – football

11/27/2022 – 6:57 PM



Hammer change looms!

The Times reported that star Lionel Messi (35) is about to move to Inter Miami in the American League!

Accordingly, the Argentine will allow his contract with Paris Saint-Germain to expire in order to join Miami. Club sponsor David Beckham wants to open the wallet to lure Messi to Florida.

According to the report, Messi has the “biggest contract in MLS history”. How much should be unknown. The current leader is former Bayern Munich player Xherdan Shaqiri, with 8.1 million euros. Due to a salary cap, huge amounts are not expected.

At the end of December 2020, Messi had already confirmed in an interview with Spanish radio “La Sexta” that one day he “would like to play in America”.

Messi also congratulated Beckham on founding Inter Miami in 2018 via social media and wished him all the best and success. He also said, “Maybe you’ll call me in a few years.”

Jorge Massi, one of the owners of Inter, said recently: “David Beckham and I want to bring the best players in the world to Miami, and not only because of the project we are launching. We want to be the reference point for soccer in the United States, but when you talk about the best players in the world, Leo is clearly the best player on the planet.”

Maas hopes Messi can be “part of our project in the future”. And she continued, “Leo Messi is still one of the best players in the world, his skills have not diminished. If he leaves Paris Saint-Germain, we would like to see Lionel Messi as a player in Inter Miami and be part of our community.”

According to The Times, the club is also trying to get Messi’s companion and former teammates Cesc Fabregas (35) and Luis Suarez (35).

Fabregas currently plays for Como in the Italian second division, and Suarez played for his hometown club, Nacional. At the end of the year, he was without a club.