Linz school children discover nature

Linz. At the end of the school year, the Department of Environment in the state of Upper Austria offers a variety of workshops with “Environment: Play: Space” especially for schools and after-school care facilities. Second graders at the Goethe School Linz searched for benthic creatures in the port of Linz.

Children and young people understand their environment while playing in nature. They want to experience the environment with all their senses, they want to look, be amazed, play and feel. “Environment: Play: The room provides children and young people with the opportunity to de-stress and get creative in exciting workshops in the great outdoors: build a worm chest, discover the treasures of the earth, build bridges without tools and much more. With the environment: the game: space, we also want to awaken The spirit of research and bringing the different aspects of the environment and nature closer to you in a low-key way, said the Regional Environmental Adviser Stefan Kinder, pleased with the participation of nearly 2,500 pupils in 138 workshops held in 2022. Environment and Climate – Landisrat Stefan Kinder was present at the second-grade workshop from the Goethe School Linz in the climate oasis in the port of Linz and researched soil biota with students.