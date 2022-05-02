Link, Bono Yanapay 350 soles: Check with your DNI if you can collect support during May 2022 | 350 scholarship | middle | TDEX | REVTLI | the answers

In order to face the economic crisis caused by the pandemic COVID-19 In Peru, the government ordered the handing over of economic subsidies, among which Yanapay Reward.

This subsidy consists of 350 soles per personits delivery began from September 13, 2021 and aims to provide financial assistance to vulnerable families who have suffered serious financial consequences due to the pandemic.

Previously, the deadline for collecting this financial support was April 30; However, the Head of the Ministry of Development and Social Integration (MIDIS), Dina Bulwart-Zegara, announced the extension of the repayment period until June 30, 2022.

On the other hand, it was also stated that beneficiaries with disabilities can collect the reward through a third person.

What are the requirements for obtaining support?

To find out if you are a beneficiary, you must meet the following Requirements:

To be in a state of poverty or extreme poverty according to the family targeting system (Sisfoh).

You belong to one of these programs: Together, 65 pension and with you.

Not be on public or private payroll.

You have an income of less than S/3,000 S at home.

How do I know that I am a Yanapay scholarship recipient?

Citizens who want to know if they access this financial assistance can enter the portal yanapay.gob.pe And do the following steps:

Enter National Identity Document (DNI) number.

Entry DNI release date.

Acceptance privacy policy.

Then click “Check if you are a beneficiary.”

You can also perform the query by calling Phone line 101.

Where is the support obtained?

There are six ways to get a Yanapay scholarship. But, Those who were not able to collect the funds on schedule, can only do so through the windows of the Banco de la Nación.