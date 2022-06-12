Lillipet Diana’s First Birthday Cake: Pink Delight

the newNow you can listen to articles from Fox News!

Lillibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor celebrated her first birthday with the most beautiful cake.

Violet cake bakery in London Share photos From a one-year-old’s birthday cake on Friday, a cake suitable for a royal family.

A custom pink rose cake was used during Lillipet’s birthday party on Saturday, June 4th. She celebrated her birthday in Windsor during her great-grandmother’s platinum jubilee celebrations.

The company received the owner of Baker and Violet Cakes, Claire Ptak Instagram Friday To share Lilibet creation details.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry released a new photo of her daughter to celebrate her first birthday

“The inside was a lemon and Amalfi elderberry cake I made for the Duke and Duchess’ wedding in 2018, but this time we covered it with strawberry cream especially for Lilibet,” he wrote.

In another post, you were seen Add the finishing touches To Lilibet’s cake, with the photo caption, “It was really a pleasure making this special cake last week for Lilibet’s birthday. Wishing you a Happy New Year in the future!”

Ptak also created the wedding cake for the Duke and Duchess.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle chase the little kings as they party in colors

A Fox News Digital spokesperson confirmed that the couple was still “incredibly touched” by the outpouring of love for their daughter when she turned one year old and were grateful to know that more than $100,000 in donations to the World Central Kitchen (WCK) in her honor.

Markle and Harry have returned to London for the first time in years in honor of 70 years on the throneThey were seen partying with members of the royal family at Trooping the Color parade on Thursday. Older royals were not allowed on the balcony.

Despite not appearing on the balcony, both Harry and Markle were caught on camera silencing some of the younger royals in a time that has since gone viral. They came on Friday too Thanksgiving service.

They did not attend any jubilee events and left the country before the Queen’s festivities ended.

Markle and Harry took their two children to the UK with Lillipet’s older brother, Archie, 3, to celebrate his birthday.

Lily’s name pays tribute to both Queen Elizabeth II, whose family surname is Lilibit, Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana.

Harry and Markle gave up their frontline royal duties and moved to California in 2020, nearly two years after their wedding at Windsor Castle.

Fox News’ Tracy Wright contributed to this report.