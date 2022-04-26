Lilia Cedillo, Dean of BUAP signs agreement with CERN in Switzerland

Drafting

Puebla / 25.04.2022 08:12:26

Autonomous University of Puebla (BUAP), through Rector Lilia Cedillo Ramirez, Signing a cooperation agreement with the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) in Geneva, Switzerland. Which establishes the participation of researchers from the highest studies house in the entity in the construction of the following accelerator that will replace the Large Hadron Collider (LHC): futuristic ring colliderwhich exceeds the current energy in the energy production at the point of impact.

This agreement was held in Geneva, Switzerland, within the framework of the Rector’s working tour Lilia Sedelo For this country, with whom Emmanuel TsilisHead of Relations with Member and Non-Member Countries, and Frank Zimmerman The FCC project joint officer, on behalf of CERN, signed the document.

It is estimated that the circular collider will be built in the future It will start in 10 years and operate in 2045, Once a new technology is developed that incorporates advances in electronics to make quantum computing a reality.

Arturo Fernández Téllez said, “This is an intellectual challenge, to anticipate future technology that will dramatically improve particle detection within 30 years, during which we will be able to achieve the scientific goals of this new project.” Humberto Salazar Ibargüen, researchers from the Faculty of Physical and Mathematical Sciences, lead the BUAP scientists groups at CERN.

The Future Circular Collider is a particle accelerator with technology very similar to that of the Large Hadron Collider, but it will produce more energy than that at the point of impact. This would require that instead of 27 kilometers of current (LHC), its circular circumference would be 100 kilometers and about 100 meters underground.

“It is neither a dream nor madness …,” Fernandez Telles said, explaining that the LHC began appearing around 1990 and began work in 2010. “You have an idea of ​​the direction of technological development in the future, which will allow us to solve the unanswered mysteries of current physics “.

The cooperation agreement between BUAP and CERN – whose signature was also attended by the university’s Vice-Chancellor for Research and Graduate Studies, Ignacio Martinez Laguna, and physicians Fernández Telles and Salazar Ibarguen – represents Agreement No. 151; Before BUAP, other institutions in the world did the same to participate in this, the most important scientific project today to deepen our knowledge of the universe.

