Like a ‘messy kaleidoscope’: this is what the sea looks like during the squid breeding season in Australia

Australian seas fill with vibrant color at the most famous squid breeding, as the animals change their skin color for the occasion.

Squids are animals with a well-developed memory. What’s more: They are capable of it Pass basic intelligence tests for kids. North Spencer Gulf Marine Park, in South Australia, is a place that has been used to study their behaviour. One of the most “frantic”, according to goalkeeper and defender Bramley, It is their rituals in courtship and childbearing.

As the expert said BBCHundreds of squid breed in a very small area. Locals spread the word when the season begins, and gather to watch “View” in the protected natural area. For all the colors their skin reflects in the sun and the sea.”It looks like a messy kaleidoscopeBramley says. this is the reason.

color changing skins

Squid that breeds in the Australian Wildlife Park It is much larger than that From other types of mollusks. Some animal husbandry professionals assert that they are close cousins ​​of octopusesfor them Dimensions and anatomy. However, what sets them apart from others is that they can change color and texture depending on the environment around them.

Moreover, they seem to achieve it according to their convenience. When they try to hunt prey, for example, they “hypnosis” it to eat later. Not only that: when they indulge in rituals of courtship and breeding, squid Illuminate with bright colors on Australian coral reefs.

The squid breeding season in Australia extends all the time 5 months a year. Specifically, from May to September, when the The water is warmer in the area. At that time, it is possible to see them in all their colorful activity. The “show” was more visible on the beaches Near Point Lowly, where they go to mate.

The last chapter begins with squid hatching. After months of breeding, eggs They are finally ready to hatch. At that time, the young mollusks begin to glow in the sunlight. Sunwhich seeps from the surface of Australian waters.

Some people choose to watch the squid breed of small boats, so that they do not feel afraid and can see them up close. However, the curious others decided to indulge in Seeing them “in the front row”. With public or not, squids continue their normal life cycle. In fact, They don’t need the look of locals or tourists to achieve its evolutionary goal.

