Lightning and masses of water: this is how the storm broke out in the Roth-Schwabach region – Roth, Hellbolstein, Schwabach

Schwabach / Roth County



– “Bright blow” by lightning in the Eichwasen district of Schwabach: Friday evening the storm struck the town of Schwabach and the Roth district in a completely different way.



“It didn’t even rain dung,” Chief Inspector Wirtz of the local police reported. “Colleagues who were on duty said it was only raining from Rotorach.”





“We have nothing,” says a spokesperson for the Schwabach police. This was confirmed by the local fire department. Only a few flashes like the one captured by Hubert Pflumm in our photo (photographed from Wilhelm-Albrecht-Strasse) were stunning.

“In Hellbolstein, in Altstatting near Norma, the water was half a meter high for two consecutive days,” says Andreas Wagner of the local police force.

The thunderstorm hit Eckersmühlen in particular. According to the Integrated Control Center, most of the 60-plus firefighting operations in the area have been in the Roth District. Many cellars filled with water.

A fallen tree temporarily blocked the movement of trains on the railway line between Plainfield and Georgesmond. Nobody gets hurt.