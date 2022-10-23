Light group and location feature of DFB-Elf

to: Stephen Schmid

split, rip

The opponents of the DFB team in the World Cup 2023 have been decided in Australia and New Zealand. Germany does not have to change countries.

Auckland – Less than nine months before the Women’s World Cup kicks off in New Zealand and Australia (July 20 to August 20, 2023), the tournament groups have been decided. National coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg can not only look forward to the relatively easy group opponents, but also benevolently suggest that all potential matches will take place in Australia.

DFB-Team: Women meet Colombia, Morocco and South Korea

National coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s side will have to deal with potential opponents in the group stage of the 2023 World Cup. While the DFB team is third in the FIFA world rankings, teams from Morocco, South Korea and Colombia are a bit behind. Only South Korea are within walking distance of 17th. Colombia (27) and Morocco (76), in terms of meaningful world rankings, are worlds apart from German players.

You also want to celebrate at the World Cup in Australia: the DFB women’s team. © IMAGO / Sven Sunday

For Moroccan players, this is the first participation in the World Cup, which will be held for the first time, with the participation of 32 teams. However, the team of French coach Reynald Pedros should not be underestimated. The Moroccans finished second in the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations. They lost 2-1 to South Africa in the final.

Germany avoids strong opponents and takes advantage of Group H

Even if the opposing team is not underestimated, the DFB may have taken even bigger blows. A group with Brazil or Denmark and Olympic champion Canada was also possible. The Brazilians are a potential opponent in the round of 16, along with France.

Given their placement in Group H, the lucky constellation for Germany is that all German matches will be played in Australia in the potential extra track of the tournament. The Moroccan team will meet in the opening match of the German Football Association in Melbourne on July 24th. The final, the intended Grand Final, takes place about 900 kilometers away in Sydney. There may also be a clash with the world champion from the USA. (u)