Libya: Military deployment in Tripoli to prevent the Prime Minister-designate from taking power | international

Hundreds of vehicles of soldiers and armed groups affiliated with the Government of National Unity in Tripoli have captured the Libyan capital, in the face of Fathi Bashagha, who was appointed by Parliament in Tobruk as prime minister.

Armed columns descended on the streets of the airport and the Shatt, today, Saturday, alongside the United Nations forces led by Abdel Hamid Dabaiba, after news of an alert order by the commander of the western region, Osama al-Juwaili, loyal to Bashaga.

Reports indicate that al-Juwaili and some of the Misrata forces in the central region, in support of the Bashagha, are preparing to enter Tripoli during the next few hours, although a source confirmed in the city of Zintan, 160 km from the capital. That there are no movements in this sense.

According to reports, the forces supporting the Pashaga consist of a part of the Al-Nawasi Brigades affiliated with Mustafa Kaddour and linked so far to Tripoli, as well as groups from Al-Zawiya in the northwest and from Warshafana.

On February 10, the House of Representatives, located in the eastern city of Tobruk and supervised by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, appointed former Interior Chief Pashagha as prime minister to replace Dabaiba, whose term they consider to have expired due to the suspension of scheduled elections. last December.

however, Debeideh opposes leaving power, and since then the two act as prime ministers, Without the international community taking a stand, Bashagha warned against seizing power in the capital “by peaceful means”.

On Thursday, photos of Bashagha appeared in Tunisia in alleged consultations with the ministers of Dhubaida and various military leaders in the city of Misurata, which were considered part of the preparations for the imminent capture of the capital.

The moves come as the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) in Cairo is sponsoring negotiations between the High Council of State – which has shown support for Debeida – and parliament to agree on a constitutional basis that should govern the elections. The process, with no appointment set by the new institutional department.