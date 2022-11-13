Libo earthquake | Chile: Today’s earthquake in the Bio-Bio region of 6.2 magnitude | pregnancy tremor | Globalism

Libo earthquake | Chile: Today’s earthquake in the Bio-Bio region of 6.2 magnitude | pregnancy tremor | Globalism

The National Seismological Center of the University of Chile I mentioned that there vibrating It has a magnitude of 6.2 and is located 5.03 km northeast of lipoin the area Curriculum Vitaeat 11:24 p.m. (Chile time) last Saturday, November 12.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.