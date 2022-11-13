Libo earthquake | Chile: Today’s earthquake in the Bio-Bio region of 6.2 magnitude | pregnancy tremor | Globalism

The National Seismological Center of the University of Chile I mentioned that there vibrating It has a magnitude of 6.2 and is located 5.03 km northeast of lipoin the area Curriculum Vitaeat 11:24 p.m. (Chile time) last Saturday, November 12.

The deep boundary was demarcated with a depth of only 20 kilometers. Telluric motion is also realized In the areas of Maule, Ñuble, La Araucanía and Los Ríos.

Located in the southeastern region of the Pacific Ring of Fire, Chile is the most seismic region in the world, and experiences hundreds of small atrophic movements due to the sinking of the Nazca Plate under the South American plate.

Libo earthquake today

“Through the National Disaster Prevention and Response System, potential damages to people, changes to basic services or infrastructure resulting from this earthquake are being assessed,” said the National Emergency Office of the Ministry of Interior and Public Security (Onemi).

Local media reported that as a result of the strong telluric movement observed in Curriculum Vitae, Service centers in Libo municipality collapsed. There have been no reports of injuries or injuries so far.

“In Libo, people started preemptive self-evacuation to higher areas after the earthquake. There was another aftershock recently,” said Christopher Espinosa, journalist at Cooperativa. “Some sectors are without power.”

No tsunami warning in Chile after earthquake in Libo

Meanwhile, the Navy’s Hydrographic and Oceanographic Service (SHOA) indicated that the characteristics of An earthquake does not meet the conditions necessary to generate a tsunami on the coast of Chile.

Three earthquakes rock Chile, no deaths

The three telluric movements occurred at 11:24 p.m. local time, with a difference of a few seconds, and were marked 6.2after, after, 5.2 And after about a minute 6.2 According to the measurements of the Seismological Center of the University of Chile. The source also indicated that the tsunami alert status had not been activated in the Bio Bau province, located more than 500 km south of Santiago de Chile.

On November 8, a 5.3-magnitude earthquake shook the north-central region of Chile this morning, without causing casualties or major damage to infrastructure and homes. According to the National Seismological Center (Onemi), the telluric movement occurred at 5:51 local time (9:51 GMT), measured 5.3 on the open Richter scale, and the epicenter was located 27 kilometers southwest of the capital. Santiago region.

What is the biggest earthquake in Chile?

Located in the southeastern region of the Pacific Ring of Fire, Chile is the most seismic region in the world, and experiences hundreds of small atrophic movements due to the sinking of the Nazca Plate under the South American plate.

In 1960, the southern Chilean region of Valdivia suffered the most powerful earthquake recorded in the modern era, measuring 9.6 on the open Richter scale, killing 1,655 people.

3.5-magnitude earthquake strikes coastal province of Ecuador

An earthquake measuring 3.5 on the open Richter scale was recorded on Sunday in the province of GuayasIn the coastal region of Ecuador, there were no reports of casualties or material damage.

According to the Geophysical Institute of the National Polytechnic School, the earthquake occurred at 5:47 local time (10:47 GMT) at 3 degrees south latitude and 79.94 degrees west longitude. According to the source, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 79.51 km and was 24.4 km from the town of Palau in Guayas province.

Ecuador is located in the Pacific Ring of Fire, which focuses on some of the most important subduction zones (sinking of tectonic plates) in the world and is the scene of strong seismic activity.

Magnitude 4 earthquake shakes border country with Venezuela

An earthquake measuring 4 on the Richter scale hit the state of Abure, in the southwest of the country Venezuelawith no damages reported so far, reported that Earthquake Research Foundation (Funvisis).

It was a “perceptible earthquake”, the epicenter of which was located 40 km south of the city of Nola, near Colombiaand a depth of 5 kilometers, according to the official report published on Twitter.

FunvisisThrough the same social network, Apure residents were asked to report the intensity of the telluric movement, the magnitude of which has already been calculated. So far, no authority in this plains region has commented on the quake nor any local media reported any damage or casualties.

Three moderate earthquakes hit southern Chile, no casualties reported

Three earthquakes of moderate intensity, which reached a maximum of 6.2 on the open Richter scale, hit the Chilean city of Lobo in the Araucanian region last Saturday, with no reports of possible casualties or damage to infrastructure so far.

The three telluric motions occurred at 11:24 p.m. local time, with a difference of a few seconds, marked 6.2, then 5.2 and about a minute later 6.2 according to measurements from the University of Chile Seismic Center.

The source also pointed out that the alert tsunami In the province of Bio-Bio, located more than 500 kilometers south of Santiago de Chile.

With information from EFE.