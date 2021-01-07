Liam Neeson, mad fans to see a movie available on Netflix: Here’s the title

Netflix’s Top 10 often keeps some surprises, but there are usually types that reach regular audiences more easily when they decide to watch a movie thanks to their streaming subscription. Motion is almost always placed on the upper floors of audience choice and confirmation comes from Film By Liam Neeson.

Unknown movie, directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, is a 2011 movie, and features Liam Neeson as Professor Martin Harris, Who is in Berlin to attend a biotechnology conference. After a car accident, Harris lost his memory, but when he managed to return to the hotel where he was staying his night, he unbelievably discovered that a stranger had stolen his and his family’s identity, claiming to be the true professor Harris. On which side will the cause stand.

Unknown – Senza Identità is one of the most successful thriller films of Neeson’s career, and he is able to diversify into different genres with great effectiveness but proves his ability to do well especially in action films, just like Unknown, where he collaborates for the fourth time with director Jaume Colette Serra .

in America The movie made it into the top 10 most viewed listRenewed interest in Seera’s work. On Twitter, many fans spoke enthusiastically about the movie. Thanks to the broadcast and the extended period spent in quarantine, several films released several years earlier have found renewed momentum.

If you want to know more about the movie, you can read our review on Unknown – Without Identity and an in-depth study on Liam Neeson.