Lewandowski before Barcelona debut, Bayern tests against Manchester City: This is how US flights for the best clubs work





For Robert Lewandowski, the new chapter of his career is beginning in the USA: the world footballer's change from FC Bayern to FC Barcelona is coming to an end after weeks of poker. This is the reason for Lewandowski's first trip to America. Like many top clubs, Barcelona is also on a preparatory tour of the United States this summer. Lewis even underwent a medical exam there. Barca's debut should also be on the program abroad.





The Spanish runner-up plays two first-class events in the United States: El Clasico against Real Madrid and a Test against Juventus Turin. Lewandowski’s debut could come earlier – Wednesday night German time, Barcelona test against David Beckham’s club, Inter Miami.





Without Lewandowski – but perhaps with Matthijs de Ligt as a transfer target – Bayern Munich are going on a trip to the United States. Julian Nagelsmann's team around star Sadio Mane will leave for training camp on Monday and stay until July 24. The first test is then scheduled for Thursday night against DC United, with England legend Wayne Rooney recently appointed as coach. Bayern fans can also expect a buzz on the night of July 24: then Munich will test against England champions Manchester City with ex-Bayern coach Pep Guardiola at the Green Bay Packers football stadium.





Gündogan, Xavi and Co. with login problems





By the way, the German internationals will never see their fellow Bundesliga club Ilkay Gundogan again: the midfielder is at the back SportsBUZZER’s information has only been vaccinated once against the Coronavirus and is therefore not allowed to enter the USA. In general, some big clubs have problems with the entry procedure: Lewandowski will initially have to spend the beginning of his journey with Barcelona without coach Xavi, who, due to previous trips to Iran as a professional and coach in Qatar, will have to wait for a special appointment. Permit to enter the country. At Chelsea, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and N’Golo Kante, like Gundogan, have to stay in Great Britain due to their vaccination status.



