Let the offense not score this year-end goals! Follow these recommendations

Today started Digital Security Weeka strategy endorsed by Asobancaria, Incocrédito, the National Police and ACE Colombia, which seeks to raise awareness among citizens and provide them with practical recommendations, so that Don’t be a victim of scams and scams When you make transactions using your credit and debit cards.
Criminals are currently resorting to all kinds of strategies to deceive people. As a result, participants in the payment methods ecosystem saw the need Promoting and promoting financial education and theft prevention campaignsTo increase the security of customers and users in the sector when using cards through the various payment channels available.
As a result, and as a precautionary and preventive measure for billing seasons Approaching like Black Friday and Christmas payment means ecosystem that brings together banking entities, low-value networks, corporations, fintechs, associations, and service providers, among other actors; Once again unite to celebrate the third edition of Digital Security Week.
Under the #unitedagainstfraud concept, Until next Saturday, recommendations based on topics such as online purchases, electronic data theft, phone contacts, impersonation, among other things; With the aim of providing financial users with evidence against fraud and promoting the main measures that must be adopted to protect their financial information and reduce the risk of becoming a victim of crime.
According to Alejandro Vera, President in Charge of Asobancaria, “There are three main strategies promoted by the financial sector to contribute to reducing the problem of digital financial crime. In recent years, driven in part by the pandemic, there have been Digital channels, known as online and mobile banking, increased their engagement by 21 percentage points from 2018 to 2021. This, in turn, has led to an increase in observed cybercrime cases. It is estimated that this number has grown by an average of 17% each year since 2010.”
For its part, DataCrédito Experian has also shared recommendations for making purchases during Black Friday in a graceful and secure way.
Online purchases have grown significantly this yearAccording to figures from the Chamber of E-Commerce, between January and September 2022, there was an increase in digital or e-commerce purchases of 47% compared to the same period in 2021.
This is how one of the recommendations involves planning ahead: “If you’re interested in buying a specific product during Black Friday, Check the web portals of different companies beforehandThis way, on the day of purchase, you can easily locate the best offers.
Another piece of advice is taking care of your finances. So assess your ability to borrow and the amount available on your credit cards so as not to overextend yourself; Try to make your purchases in as few installments as possible so that you are not affected by the interest. Make secure purchases: on the official page of Black Friday Colombia you can find the list of allied companies, make sure you enter securely and from known devices; if possible, do not save personal data or card data unless you have complete confidence in the payment platform through which you will make your purchases, ”added DataCrédito Experian.
Also, pay attention to international purchases. If you make international purchases during Black Friday, remember to keep in mind the current exchange rate So that it does not affect your spending budget. It is also important to keep in mind that most international purchases are automatically deferred by 24 or 36 installments, and check this with your bank so you are not surprised.
Don’t forget to review the terms and conditions of purchase. Don’t rush when buying onlinecheck everything you accept in detail, sometimes some companies automatically include purchase insurance, if you do not want to purchase these additional products, you must deselect them before finalizing the transaction.
Subtly charming zombie buff. Amateur analyst. Proud tvaholic. Beer fanatic. Web expert. Evil troublemaker. Passionate internet maven. Gamer. Food evangelist.