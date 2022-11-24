Let the offense not score this year-end goals! Follow these recommendations

Today started Digital Security Week a strategy endorsed by Asobancaria, Incocrédito, the National Police and ACE Colombia, which seeks to raise awareness among citizens and provide them with practical recommendations, so that Don’t be a victim of scams and scams When you make transactions using your credit and debit cards.

Criminals are currently resorting to all kinds of strategies to deceive people. As a result, participants in the payment methods ecosystem saw the need Promoting and promoting financial education and theft prevention campaignsTo increase the security of customers and users in the sector when using cards through the various payment channels available.

As a result, and as a precautionary and preventive measure for billing seasons Approaching like Black Friday and Christmas payment means ecosystem that brings together banking entities, low-value networks, corporations, fintechs, associations, and service providers, among other actors; Once again unite to celebrate the third edition of Digital Security Week.

Under the #unitedagainstfraud concept, Until next Saturday, recommendations based on topics such as online purchases, electronic data theft, phone contacts, impersonation, among other things; With the aim of providing financial users with evidence against fraud and promoting the main measures that must be adopted to protect their financial information and reduce the risk of becoming a victim of crime.

According to Alejandro Vera, President in Charge of Asobancaria, “There are three main strategies promoted by the financial sector to contribute to reducing the problem of digital financial crime. In recent years, driven in part by the pandemic, there have been Digital channels, known as online and mobile banking, increased their engagement by 21 percentage points from 2018 to 2021. This, in turn, has led to an increase in observed cybercrime cases. It is estimated that this number has grown by an average of 17% each year since 2010.”

For its part, DataCrédito Experian has also shared recommendations for making purchases during Black Friday in a graceful and secure way.

Online purchases have grown significantly this yearAccording to figures from the Chamber of E-Commerce, between January and September 2022, there was an increase in digital or e-commerce purchases of 47% compared to the same period in 2021.