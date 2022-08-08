Less than 1% of subscribers use it

Shortly after introducing the free game collection in August 2022 with Netflix Games, little encouraging data emerged from the video game service for the streaming platform.

In fact, according to some surveys conducted by analysts atopiaIn fact, it seems that the public did not welcome the initiative with particular interest. From November last year until now, I offered stock through Netflix games They could have been It has only been downloaded 23.3 million times. In addition, the daily rate of users subscribed to addresses will be present 1.7 million players. In general, the snapshot drawn by this data presents the image of the service you have less than 1% For all Netflix subscribers.

Not a particularly encouraging result, for a service that’s supposed to help motivate viewers to keep their subscription active. Meanwhile, the Broadcast giant crisis He doesn’t seem to be facing a transformation yet, to the extent that it did recently Netflix announced the sale of some original series From the podium to other TV broadcasters. The future access plan has also become official Subscribe with advertisingWhich will launch next year, with Microsoft playing the role of partner Netflix in carrying out the process.