Leonardo DRS sells stake in JV Advanced Acoustic Concepts to Thales

(Teleborsa) – Leonardo DRSA US subsidiary of the Italian group active in the fields of defence, aerospace and security, has signed a binding agreement for a task from sharing In Joint Venture (JV) Advanced audio concepts (AAC) for TDSI, a subsidiary of France’s Thales. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed. Closing is expected in the second half of 2022. Leonardo confirms the 2022 guidance for the group’s net debt of approximately €3.1 billion.

“The operation represents another step forward in the implementation of the industrial scheme, in line with Focus on core business – commented Alessandro Profumo, Managing Director di Leonardo – Together with the recent sale of the GES business, this represents another step forward in the process of refocusing the DRS business portfolio.”

AAC is an American company active in advanced sonar systems, training and knowledge management. company Works with the US Navy As a contractor, it has more than 200 employees and generated $80 million in revenue in 2021.