Lenglet and Braithwaite won’t be heading to Australia either

The F.C.B playing in Australia A friendly match against the All-Stars of the Oceanic League on the 25th of May and both Clement Lenglet How do Martin Braithwaite They will not travel with the expedition. The French central defender will be absent, with the permission of coach Xavi Hernandez, while the Danish striker will be called up for his country.

Losses are added from both Riqui Puig s Minguizawho have been summoned before Gerard Lopez for him Catalonia – Jamaica On the same day Azulgrana match in Australia. It will be necessary to see the final list of invitees because there may be some other victims. Before that, Barcelona will face Villarreal on Sunday at the Camp Nou (10:00 pm / Movistar LaLiga) in the last game of the season in which several players can play the last minutes in the FC Barcelona shirt.

