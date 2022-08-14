LEGO Entertainment San Diego Comic-Con will be held soon

LEGO Entertainment Panel will be at San Diego Comic-Con soon, including Crystallized NINJAGO and a LEGO MASTERS appearance.

Marvel Studios took to the stage to showcase their upcoming set of projects, but now it’s time for the LEGO Group to host their entertainment-focused panel. Behind the Bricks with LEGO Entertainment will be held in Room 6BCF at San Diego Comic-Con later today at 11:30 PT. The time is around 7:30 AM UK time.

According to San Diego Comic-Con 2022 a programThe panel will include a dive into the epic finale of NINJAGO and an exclusive look at the upcoming season of LEGO MASTERS.

A new trailer for the second half of Crystallized NINJAGO has been revealed at LEGO CON 2022, but the remaining episodes have not been released since then. This panel might tell us when we can expect to see how the last NINJAGO chapter ends.

For LEGO MASTERS, it seems likely that the board’s description refers to the third season of the American show, which begins airing September 21.

It will also include a Q&A session with Rob May of LEGO MASTERS, Robert Fewkes of LEGO CITY Adventures, Jason Cosler of LEGO Star Wars and Doc Wyatt and Kevin Burke of the NINJAGO TEAM.

