Legacy October 31, live, competitors, games, guillotine

Today, Monday, October 31, it airs at 6.45 pm Rai 1the first episode of remake ‘Affiliate’legacy with Flavio Encina. To support the conductor of the two professors Samira Lowe And the Andrea Cirelli. There are many news, including the two new games Who, how and what And the “Stuttgart” Which competitors and viewers will have to contend with. The second relates to the final challenge between the remaining contenders, in order to reach guillotine.

Legacy October 31 – Live Contestants

The first episode oflegacy October 31st, begins with the submission of contestants. May champion is back FedericoAnd the Silvia who participated in Trello In the last episode of last season. With the latter the game of combinations begins. Lasts Francis who comes from Padua and studies law. For him, the plural is Alone or in a group.

episodelegacy From October 31 continues with Julia From Foligno is a geologist, and she has to say whether the title of the book is Mystery or science fiction. Marco Instead, he came from Levory and he has to say if the flight in question is so In Japan or the United States. conjugation for Flavia he is It can be eaten with or without the peelWhile Margherita Pizza Da Polidoro must complete the pair of cartons. Champion Federico Francesco and Margherita chooses for the 60-second challenge. Francesco wins.

episodelegacy From October 31 continues with Who, how and what. The new game consists of giving the correct answer based on the title of the story. For its opening is the hero Federico. in the end Silvia He points his finger at Flavia In the 60 second challenge. Flavia wins.

Also in the new version oflegacy The contestants will play a The four dates Which, on the October 31 episode, is: 1958 – 1970 – 1982 – 2021. It’s up to Francesco and Marco to challenge each other to see who can continue the game. Marco wins.

I am Barolone – El Trilo – Stuttgart

The great words Among the games reconfirmed in this new version oflegacy. Contestants must match the correct definition of the word given by one of the professors. The first is Smaferoa word of Tuscan origin referring to dude.

The second is paparashiIt is a term derived from the Roman dialect and refers to money. the two places for Trello They are set, thus challenging each other Flavia And the Federico to take third place. Flavia wins.

The first episode oflegacy From October 31 continues with Trello in which they participate Julia with 10000 Marco 30000 Flavia With 30,000, they’ll open the next game Stuttgart, Marco for 120,000 euros and Julia for 60,000 euros. Competitors will have to choose a question that will be answered by the opponent. One of them will then get to the Guillotine game. Julia wins.

Legacy of October 31 – the guillotine

The words of the guillotine in an episodelegacy October 31 are: SeasonAnd the residenceAnd the happinessAnd the voiceAnd the Monitor.

in the amount of 180 thousand euros, Julia Grande wrote but the word for guillotine is Women.