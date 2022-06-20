Leftist Petro after being elected president: “We will develop capitalism in Colombia” | international

Colombia’s president-elect, Gustavo Petro, addressed his supporters at the Movistar Arena in Bogota after defeating his rival, Rodolfo Hernandez, in Sunday’s election.

“What is coming is real change, real change. In this we commit ourselves to existence, life itself. We will not betray that voters who have cried out in the country, in history, and even today, Colombia is changing. Colombia is another country,” the senator and former leftist fighter said, calling to the “politics of love” as its main focus.

In his speech, he said, “They said we would expropriate private property. Well, I’m telling you directly here: We will develop capitalism in Colombia, not because we like it, but because we have to overcome pre-modernism, new slavery, we have to build a democracy by allowing ideological and economic pluralism.” present “.

He also suggested that Latin American nations unite to talk with the United States and lay the foundations for an “energy transition” in the face of the havoc caused by climate change.

“I suggest to the government of the United States and all governments of the Americas that we sit down for dialogue to determine the steps for the energy transition, the steps for building a carbon-neutral economy, and the steps for building the economy of life in all of America.”

Gustavo Petro won Sunday’s poll with 1,128,1002 votes, 50.44% of the total, compared to 10,580,399 (47.31%) of his populist rival Rodolfo Hernandez, with 99.99% of tables notified in Colombia’s national registry audit.

With this victory, Petro, the 62-year-old economist, will succeed the President of Colombia, Ivan Duque, from next August 7, and will rule from 2022 to 2026.