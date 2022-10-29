Left to Return, a documentary on political persecution in Ecuador

Journalist and writer Orlando Perez has expressed that the film is a reunion of feelings and feelings about what happened and a warning that the persecution is not over.

Directed by Carlos Enriquez Borges and produced by the public channel Capital 21 of the government of Mexico City, the film premiered in the world in the Aztec capital in the presence of its heroes, and later saw the light in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

In a video specially recorded for the exhibition in Quito, the director said that it took two years to create this work dedicated to the betrayal, persecution and exile of its heroes, including former President Rafael Correa.

There are testimonies of former officials and politicians, such as Gabriela Rivadenera, former president of the National Assembly; Galo Mora, Korea’s personal secretary; and Ricardo Patiño, who was Minister of Foreign Affairs and Defense.

Also included were interviews with Soledad Buendia, who served as a member of the council; Edwin Garen, former Chief of the Office of the Presidency; Viviana Bonilla, former First Vice President of the Legislature; Fernando Alvarado, former communications secretary.

The audiovisual is divided into four moments: the betrayal and how Moreno persecutes his comrades; the achievements of the citizen revolution in the economy, education and security; Flee into exile thanks to the Mexican government, where most of them are asylum seekers.

Despite all the vicissitudes, Gone to Return forms an ode to hope of its own title, a typical expression of the Ecuadorean highlands which, paradoxically, means to return soon, that is, they are not gone forever.

During Friday’s presentation, Citizen Revolution Society member Gisela Garzon highlighted the importance of a public media that is able to expose facts like the stories featured in that documentary.

According to Garzón, the audiovisual piece will be available on social networks, will reach other provinces of the country and will be shown in nearby cinemas so that Ecuadoreans learn about their nation’s recent history and how the media and judicial system have been involved in it. Siege of the political movement.

jha / avr