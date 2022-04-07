Leclerc and Ferrari go to Australia to continue their fantastic 2022 run

The 2022 Formula 1 World Championship Now ready for the third weekend, which will take place from Friday 8th April to Sunday 10th April with Australian Grand Prix.

For this, Ferrari It arrives with a tailwind, with DRS activated to continue the path at the full speed the season started. The Albert Park It also comes like a glove.

Which is that Scudería arrives in Oceania as the favourite, because in Australian soil, where until recently every F1 campaign began, the Maranello team knows how to win, even while not fighting for the title.

When the coronavirus pandemic began, Australian restrictions did not allow foreigners in and out (which led to a huge management in terms of the number of infections and deaths to make it a top country in this regard), so Melbourne’s two-year run was uncontested.

2022 now sees the return of the Australian Grand Prix after being revamped with several new corners and four DRS zones, a track where Sebastian Vettel has won two of the last three races in: 2017 and 2018.

The new F1 season marks Ferrari’s return to the Australian throne, with drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz on the podium in the first two sessions of the year. According to Opta, if they do it again in Albert Park, it will be the first time they have taken three podiums in a row since 1961, when there was still more than one driver per team.

Meanwhile, the Monegasque driver is following exactly the same track, taking the slope, which Sebastian Vettel left in 2017 when he won the first race off the track and was second in the next. In that campaign, the four-time German champion triumphed in third place and was among the top two during the first six races. However, he did not receive the title, something the principality wants to change.

On the other hand, the Spanish player who holds the Scuderia title at the wheel is going through the best series of consecutive personal podiums with three: third place in Abu Dhabi 2021, second in Bahrain 2021 and third in Saudi Arabia. Sainz currently has the fifth best streak ever without pulling out at the end of his last 31 Formula 1 races.

Photo: Getty Images