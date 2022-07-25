LeBron James wants to turn the insult of “shut up and dodge” into a business

Business as usual. Basim LeBron James Now all kinds of consumer products are promoted to make millions of dollars in profits. So we must be prepared to judge the possible transgressions that will inevitably come, and perhaps there will be transgressions ahead.

Four years ago, in an argument between LeBron and ex-President Trump, FOX News TV presenter Laura Ingraham interjected and chided — naively — the player: “It is not always wise to seek political advice from someone who charges $100 million a year to bounce the ball. Keep Comments Political yourself….Shut up and dodge.”

The insult is clearly turned against her, and the right to have an opinion is sacred to whatever work you do in life and whatever salary you earn in life.

It now turns out that James’s entourage, through Uninterrupt Inc, is applying to the US Trademark Office for a patent for the phrase “Shut Up and Dribble”. Imagine it’s already written on shoes, backpacks, sports equipment, toys, and accessories. Business as usual.