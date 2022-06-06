LeBron James sends a powerful message to Britney Grenier to return to the United States

LeBron James joins the list of athletes and asks the US government to bring Britney Greiner Home.

WNBA star Grenier has been detained in Russia for months. She was detained at a Russian airport for a vaporizer that allegedly contained cannabis oil.

“She was caught red-handed while trying to smuggle cannabis oil“This is a crime in Russia,” Russia said in a statement.

LeBron joined many other athletes Notables invite Greiner to go home.

“We need to come together and help do everything we can to bring BG home quickly and safely! We voted as athletes stronger together.”

Social media reactions to LeBron James’ message

“I love LeBron has 50 million followers on Twitter And over 120 million on IG, this can move the needle,” one fan tweeted.

“People really had the nerve to try to insult this man Today, but he does so much more SOOOOOOO than any of your favorites trying to bring Brittney Griner home! This guy was nothing but a support for the Black Women, but some people can.” Don’t stop talking bullshit about black men, right or wrongAnother fan added.

LeBron James message

On February 17, 2022, a WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Britney Greiner was arrested upon her arrival in Moscow. As of April 22, 2022, the US State Department has officially designated British Columbia as an unlawful detainee, stating that it is being used as a political pawn and regardless of the status of its legal case, The US government will seek to negotiate his release.

for more than 100 days, BG faced inhumane conditions in a Russian prison He is now deprived of communication with his family and loved ones. As an Olympic medal-winning athlete and member of a world-class sporting community, BG’s detention must be resolved out of respect for the sanctity of all sports and All Americans who travel internationally…

naturally, LeBron isn’t the only one speaking out in favor of releasing Greiner. Several prominent figures in the league announced the situation, including the star Nets, Keri Irving:

Irving has now taken to social media to strongly urge him The US government to achieve something by sharing a petition calling for something to be done in this situation.

Britney Greiner has been illegally detained in Russia since February 17, 2022. I urge WhiteHouse to prioritize Britney’s safe return home immediately! “