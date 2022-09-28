“Leave Russia now” • TAG24

The US State Department updated its travel notice to Russia, asked for artificial intelligence Native Americans In the country to leave “immediately” because of the possibility of “unprovoked and unjustified attacks” by the Russian armed forces. Not only the United States. also Bulgaria and Poland They asked their compatriots to get out and avoid trips to Russia.

The United States, Bulgaria and Poland: “Leave Russia now”

“US citizens residing in or traveling to Russia should depart immediately,” the US State Department said. He added:

Limited commercial flight options are still available. Roads with cars and buses are also still open. If you plan to stay in Russia, understand that the US Embassy has severe restrictions on its ability to assist US citizens and that conditions, including transportation options, may suddenly change.

US citizens have also been warned about credit and debit cards They can be rejected in the country Since it was imposed Sanctions on the Russian economy.

There are some reports of lack of liquidity in Russia

The warning continued.

US citizens must come up with an alternate plan for access to funds and funds if they remain in Russia. The US State Department also warned against participating in “political or social protests” while in Russia.

Polish Foreign Ministry: Suspension of flights with Russia

The governments of Bulgaria and Poland are also urging all their citizens in the Russian Federation to leave urgently.

The Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs It asks its citizens to refrain from traveling in the Russian Federation and recommends that they consider leaving the country as soon as possible, using the means of transportation currently available.

The Polish Foreign Ministry issued a similar statement, stating that flights with Russia commented Encouraging the rest of the citizens to leave: