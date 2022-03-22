League of Legends: Destruction tells the story of Calista

Orbit and Riot Games, the leading video game developer and publisher of League of Legends, have signed a major licensing deal to publish the first novel in the League of Legends universe. Source: Hachette Book Group / Riot Games

Orbit and Riot Games, the leading video game developer and publisher of League of Legends, have signed a major licensing deal to publish the first novel in the League of Legends universe. This stems from a recent press release.

The novel of Destruction by Anthony Reynolds, one of the lead authors of Riot Games, tells the story of General Calista, who leads the army of King Vigo and searches for a mythical realm who may have access to an ancient magic that is the only cure for a poisoned queen. Isolde.

release in september

Destruction will be published in English as a hardcover novel, e-book and audio-drama by the Orbit teams in the US and UK in September 2022 and distributed internationally. The novel will be translated for all major international markets, but release dates for these versions will be announced at a later time.

Ashley Maidy, Head of Consumer Products for Riot Games:

“Stories play an important role in getting to know our world and our heroes better. This is a foundational story for Runeterra, and will shed new light on the events that shaped some of its main characters. We are pleased that Orbit will bring this story to life for our fans.”

Tim Holman, Vice President and Senior Publisher of Orbit US says:

“We are very excited to be collaborating with Riot to publish the first story set in the world of League of Legends. Our goal is to spread stories that not only make millions of League of Legends happy – but also all fans of epic fantasy adventures. Working with the Brawlers has been a great experience and I am confident that together we will develop an outstanding publishing program.”

Anna Jackson, publisher of Orbit UK says:

“League of Legends has taken the world by storm and we are excited to be working with the innovative team behind this global success. The universe this team created is incredibly detailed and we can’t wait to help bring it to life in new ways.”

Bradley Englert, acquisitions editor at Orbit US, says:

“I’ve been playing League of Legends for over ten years and am so excited to partner with Riot to publish the first novel in the League world. The characters are unforgettable and the level of detail in the world is second to none. As the editor of epic fantasy novels, it’s a real pleasure to work with a team like Riot. , who has a tremendous passion for creating unforgettable stories.”

