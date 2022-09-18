Lazkano and Oyarbide, far from minerals in Australia

As expected given the huge competition that exists, Alava cyclists registered with Movistar were far from medals In the time trial of the World Road Cycling Championships that has been taking place since this morning in Wollongong (Australia).

Auer Lazcano finished 29th In the male category while Lord Oyerbaid finished 32nd in the women’s eventon the same road and miles.

Lazkano used a time of 43:11 to complete the race, and 34.2 kilometers on an urban circuit through the interior of the oceanic city. Norwegian Tobias Foss (Jumbo-Visma) wore a rainbow shirt (40:02) He beat Switzerland’s Stefan Kung by three seconds and Belgium’s Remko Evenpoel by nine seconds.

In the elite women’s time trial, Lord Oyarbaid finished in the 6:22 minute behind the Dutch winner Elaine van Dijkwho claimed his third world title after 2013 and 2021 and stopped the clock at 44:29. The silver medal was won by Australian Grace Brown and the bronze by Swiss Marilyn Roeser.

For his part, heItaly’s Vittoria Goazzini was crowned the first women’s under-23 world champion in history by finishing fourth in the overall standings., 52 seconds behind Van Dyck. The next day the men’s under-23 trial will take place, where Spaniards Raul García Berna and Ivan Romeo will compete.